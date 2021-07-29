Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 4 0 5 5 Mullins cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .319 Hays rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .242 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Stewart dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .208 Urías ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 McKenna lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .198 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .218 Leyba 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .161

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 11 6 4 4 Baddoo lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .271 Schoop dh 5 2 2 1 0 0 .286 Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Cabrera 1b 3 2 3 2 1 0 .247 Haase c 3 1 2 2 0 0 .250 Candelario 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .273 W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Short ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Hill cf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .298

Baltimore 000 000 110_2 4 2 Detroit 201 010 20x_6 11 1

E_Wells (2), Urías (8), Baddoo (2). LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Schoop (17). 3B_Mullins (4), Candelario (1). HR_Cabrera (9), off Wells; Cabrera (10), off Plutko. RBIs_Schoop (61), Haase 2 (43), Cabrera 2 (46), Candelario (35). CS_Hill (2). SF_Haase.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Urías 2, Franco); Detroit 5 (Candelario, W.Castro 4). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 7; Detroit 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Grossman. GIDP_Leyba, Mancini.

DP_Detroit 2 (Cabrera, Short, Cabrera; Candelario, W.Castro, Cabrera).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wells, L, 1-1 5 7 4 4 3 4 90 5.28 Plutko 2 3 2 2 1 0 29 5.19 Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 7.04

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mize, W, 6-5 7 4 1 0 2 2 88 3.41 Cisnero 1 0 1 1 3 0 21 3.05 Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.86

HBP_Mize (Urías). WP_Cisnero.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:35. A_15,833 (41,083).

