Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|0
|5
|5
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Hays rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Stewart dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.208
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|McKenna lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Leyba 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|4
|4
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Schoop dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.247
|Haase c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Short ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Hill cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.298
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|110_2
|4
|2
|Detroit
|201
|010
|20x_6
|11
|1
E_Wells (2), Urías (8), Baddoo (2). LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Schoop (17). 3B_Mullins (4), Candelario (1). HR_Cabrera (9), off Wells; Cabrera (10), off Plutko. RBIs_Schoop (61), Haase 2 (43), Cabrera 2 (46), Candelario (35). CS_Hill (2). SF_Haase.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Urías 2, Franco); Detroit 5 (Candelario, W.Castro 4). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 7; Detroit 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Grossman. GIDP_Leyba, Mancini.
DP_Detroit 2 (Cabrera, Short, Cabrera; Candelario, W.Castro, Cabrera).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, L, 1-1
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|3
|4
|90
|5.28
|Plutko
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|29
|5.19
|Anderson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7.04
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mize, W, 6-5
|7
|
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|88
|3.41
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|21
|3.05
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.86
HBP_Mize (Urías). WP_Cisnero.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:35. A_15,833 (41,083).
