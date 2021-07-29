Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 10:01 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 0 5 5
Mullins cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .319
Hays rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .242
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Stewart dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .208
Urías ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278
McKenna lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .198
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .218
Leyba 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 11 6 4 4
Baddoo lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .271
Schoop dh 5 2 2 1 0 0 .286
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Cabrera 1b 3 2 3 2 1 0 .247
Haase c 3 1 2 2 0 0 .250
Candelario 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .273
W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Short ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Hill cf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .298
Baltimore 000 000 110_2 4 2
Detroit 201 010 20x_6 11 1

E_Wells (2), Urías (8), Baddoo (2). LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Schoop (17). 3B_Mullins (4), Candelario (1). HR_Cabrera (9), off Wells; Cabrera (10), off Plutko. RBIs_Schoop (61), Haase 2 (43), Cabrera 2 (46), Candelario (35). CS_Hill (2). SF_Haase.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Urías 2, Franco); Detroit 5 (Candelario, W.Castro 4). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 7; Detroit 3 for 8.

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Grossman. GIDP_Leyba, Mancini.

DP_Detroit 2 (Cabrera, Short, Cabrera; Candelario, W.Castro, Cabrera).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wells, L, 1-1 5 7 4 4 3 4 90 5.28
Plutko 2 3 2 2 1 0 29 5.19
Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 7.04
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mize, W, 6-5 7 4 1 0 2 2 88 3.41
Cisnero 1 0 1 1 3 0 21 3.05
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.86

HBP_Mize (Urías). WP_Cisnero.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:35. A_15,833 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171