Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 10:01 pm
Baltimore Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 4 0 Totals 33 6 11 6
Mullins cf 3 1 1 0 Baddoo lf 4 1 0 0
Hays rf 3 0 0 0 Schoop dh 5 2 2 1
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 Grossman rf 4 0 0 0
Stewart dh 2 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 3 2 3 2
Urías ss 3 0 0 0 Haase c 3 1 2 2
McKenna lf 4 1 2 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 3 1
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 W.Castro 2b 4 0 0 0
Leyba 2b 4 0 0 0 Short ss 4 0 0 0
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 Hill cf 2 0 1 0
Baltimore 000 000 110 2
Detroit 201 010 20x 6

E_Wells (2), Urías (8), Baddoo (2). DP_Baltimore 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Schoop (17). 3B_Mullins (4), Candelario (1). HR_Cabrera 2 (10). SF_Haase (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wells L,1-1 5 7 4 4 3 4
Plutko 2 3 2 2 1 0
Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Mize W,6-5 7 4 1 0 2 2
Cisnero 1 0 1 1 3 0
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Mize (Urías). WP_Cisnero.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:35. A_15,833 (41,083).

