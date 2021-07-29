Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hays rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|
|Urías ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|McKenna lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leyba 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Short ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
|Detroit
|201
|010
|20x
|—
|6
E_Wells (2), Urías (8), Baddoo (2). DP_Baltimore 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Schoop (17). 3B_Mullins (4), Candelario (1). HR_Cabrera 2 (10). SF_Haase (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wells L,1-1
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Plutko
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Anderson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mize W,6-5
|7
|
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Mize (Urías). WP_Cisnero.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:35. A_15,833 (41,083).
