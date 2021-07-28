On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 6, Minnesota 5

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 12:19 am
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 9 6 3 7
Baddoo cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .273
Schoop 2b-1b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .284
Grossman lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .231
Cabrera 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .239
Hill pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .266
Haase c 4 1 1 4 0 2 .242
W.Castro dh-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Short ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .183
H.Castro ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 5 8 5 4 9
Polanco 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .264
Rooker lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .188
Cave lf-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .250
Garver c 4 1 1 4 0 0 .238
Jeffers pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Kepler rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .215
Sanó dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .201
Astudillo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .246
Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .136
Gordon ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Larnach ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Detroit 001 000 004 01_6 9 0
Minnesota 400 100 000 00_5 8 1

a-struck out for Celestino in the 7th. b-grounded out for Short in the 8th. c-struck out for Gordon in the 9th.

1-ran for Garver in the 10th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 11th.

E_Duffey (1). LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 9. 2B_Baddoo (16), Cabrera (8), Rooker (3), Polanco (21). HR_Baddoo (10), off Maeda; Haase (17), off Robles; Garver (11), off Alexander; Astudillo (5), off Alexander. RBIs_Baddoo (39), Haase 4 (38), Cabrera (44), Garver 4 (24), Astudillo (14). S_H.Castro.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Baddoo, Schoop); Minnesota 6 (Kepler, Rooker, Polanco, Sanó, Simmons). RISP_Detroit 2 for 12; Minnesota 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Schoop, H.Castro, Grossman, Cave, Larnach. LIDP_W.Castro. GIDP_Cabrera, Haase, Astudillo, Donaldson.

DP_Detroit 2 (Short, Schoop, Cabrera; Short, Schoop, Cabrera); Minnesota 3 (Simmons, Polanco, Astudillo; Polanco, Astudillo, Polanco; Donaldson, Polanco, Astudillo).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexander 4 6 5 5 1 2 56 4.80
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 3.95
Ramírez 3 1 0 0 1 3 45 5.40
Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.43
Cisnero W,2-4 1 0 0 0 1 2 11 2.91
Norris S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.89
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda 6 1-3 4 1 1 2 5 91 4.40
Duffey H,13 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.20
Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.42
Robles 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 29 4.91
Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.99
Alcala L,2-5 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 1 11 5.54

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0, Coulombe 1-0, Alcala 1-0. IBB_off Cisnero (Donaldson). HBP_Funkhouser (Astudillo), Cisnero (Garver).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:52. A_17,643 (38,544).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service