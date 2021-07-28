Detroit 6, Minnesota 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|6
|3
|7
|
|Baddoo cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Schoop 2b-1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Hill pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.242
|W.Castro dh-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Short ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|H.Castro ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|8
|5
|4
|9
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Rooker lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Cave lf-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.238
|Jeffers pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Sanó dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Astudillo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Gordon ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Larnach ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Detroit
|001
|000
|004
|01_6
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|400
|100
|000
|00_5
|8
|1
a-struck out for Celestino in the 7th. b-grounded out for Short in the 8th. c-struck out for Gordon in the 9th.
1-ran for Garver in the 10th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 11th.
E_Duffey (1). LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 9. 2B_Baddoo (16), Cabrera (8), Rooker (3), Polanco (21). HR_Baddoo (10), off Maeda; Haase (17), off Robles; Garver (11), off Alexander; Astudillo (5), off Alexander. RBIs_Baddoo (39), Haase 4 (38), Cabrera (44), Garver 4 (24), Astudillo (14). S_H.Castro.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Baddoo, Schoop); Minnesota 6 (Kepler, Rooker, Polanco, Sanó, Simmons). RISP_Detroit 2 for 12; Minnesota 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Schoop, H.Castro, Grossman, Cave, Larnach. LIDP_W.Castro. GIDP_Cabrera, Haase, Astudillo, Donaldson.
DP_Detroit 2 (Short, Schoop, Cabrera; Short, Schoop, Cabrera); Minnesota 3 (Simmons, Polanco, Astudillo; Polanco, Astudillo, Polanco; Donaldson, Polanco, Astudillo).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|4
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|56
|4.80
|Fulmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.95
|Ramírez
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|45
|5.40
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.43
|Cisnero W,2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|11
|2.91
|Norris S,1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.89
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|91
|4.40
|Duffey H,13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.20
|Coulombe
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.42
|Robles
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|29
|4.91
|Thielbar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.99
|Alcala L,2-5
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.54
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0, Coulombe 1-0, Alcala 1-0. IBB_off Cisnero (Donaldson). HBP_Funkhouser (Astudillo), Cisnero (Garver).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:52. A_17,643 (38,544).
