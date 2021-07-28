Detroit 6, Minnesota 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 9 6 3 7 Baddoo cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .273 Schoop 2b-1b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .284 Grossman lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .231 Cabrera 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .239 Hill pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .266 Haase c 4 1 1 4 0 2 .242 W.Castro dh-2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Short ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .183 H.Castro ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 8 5 4 9 Polanco 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .264 Rooker lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .188 Cave lf-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .250 Garver c 4 1 1 4 0 0 .238 Jeffers pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Kepler rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .215 Sanó dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .201 Astudillo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .246 Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .136 Gordon ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Larnach ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .217

Detroit 001 000 004 01_6 9 0 Minnesota 400 100 000 00_5 8 1

a-struck out for Celestino in the 7th. b-grounded out for Short in the 8th. c-struck out for Gordon in the 9th.

1-ran for Garver in the 10th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 11th.

E_Duffey (1). LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 9. 2B_Baddoo (16), Cabrera (8), Rooker (3), Polanco (21). HR_Baddoo (10), off Maeda; Haase (17), off Robles; Garver (11), off Alexander; Astudillo (5), off Alexander. RBIs_Baddoo (39), Haase 4 (38), Cabrera (44), Garver 4 (24), Astudillo (14). S_H.Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Baddoo, Schoop); Minnesota 6 (Kepler, Rooker, Polanco, Sanó, Simmons). RISP_Detroit 2 for 12; Minnesota 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Schoop, H.Castro, Grossman, Cave, Larnach. LIDP_W.Castro. GIDP_Cabrera, Haase, Astudillo, Donaldson.

DP_Detroit 2 (Short, Schoop, Cabrera; Short, Schoop, Cabrera); Minnesota 3 (Simmons, Polanco, Astudillo; Polanco, Astudillo, Polanco; Donaldson, Polanco, Astudillo).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander 4 6 5 5 1 2 56 4.80 Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 3.95 Ramírez 3 1 0 0 1 3 45 5.40 Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.43 Cisnero W,2-4 1 0 0 0 1 2 11 2.91 Norris S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.89

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda 6 1-3 4 1 1 2 5 91 4.40 Duffey H,13 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.20 Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.42 Robles 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 29 4.91 Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.99 Alcala L,2-5 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 1 11 5.54

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0, Coulombe 1-0, Alcala 1-0. IBB_off Cisnero (Donaldson). HBP_Funkhouser (Astudillo), Cisnero (Garver).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:52. A_17,643 (38,544).

