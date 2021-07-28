Detroit 6, Minnesota 5

Detroit Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 9 6 Totals 39 5 8 5 Baddoo cf 5 1 2 1 Polanco 2b 5 1 2 0 Schoop 2b-1b 5 1 0 0 Rooker lf 4 1 3 0 Grossman lf 4 1 2 0 Cave lf-cf 1 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 4 1 2 1 Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 Hill pr 0 0 0 0 Garver c 4 1 1 4 Norris p 0 0 0 0 Jeffers pr-c 0 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 Kepler rf 5 0 0 0 Haase c 4 1 1 4 Sanó dh 4 0 1 0 W.Castro dh-2b 4 0 1 0 Astudillo 1b 4 1 1 1 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 Short ss 2 0 0 0 Gordon ph-cf 1 0 0 0 H.Castro ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Larnach ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0

Detroit 001 000 004 01 — 6 Minnesota 400 100 000 00 — 5

E_Duffey (1). DP_Detroit 2, Minnesota 3. LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 9. 2B_Baddoo (16), Cabrera (8), Rooker (3), Polanco (21). HR_Baddoo (10), Haase (17), Garver (11), Astudillo (5). S_H.Castro (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Alexander 4 6 5 5 1 2 Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 1 Ramírez 3 1 0 0 1 3 Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 1 1 Cisnero W,2-4 1 0 0 0 1 2 Norris S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota Maeda 6 1-3 4 1 1 2 5 Duffey H,13 1 1 0 0 0 0 Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Robles 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 1 Alcala L,2-5 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 1

Duffey pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Thielbar pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Funkhouser (Astudillo), Cisnero (Garver).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:52. A_17,643 (38,544).

