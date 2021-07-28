Detroit 6, Minnesota 5

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|8
|5
|
|Baddoo cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Schoop 2b-1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rooker lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cave lf-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hill pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Sanó dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro dh-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Astudillo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Short ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Larnach ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|001
|000
|004
|01
|—
|6
|Minnesota
|400
|100
|000
|00
|—
|5
E_Duffey (1). DP_Detroit 2, Minnesota 3. LOB_Detroit 4, Minnesota 9. 2B_Baddoo (16), Cabrera (8), Rooker (3), Polanco (21). HR_Baddoo (10), Haase (17), Garver (11), Astudillo (5). S_H.Castro (4).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander
|4
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Fulmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírez
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cisnero W,2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Norris S,1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maeda
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Duffey H,13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coulombe
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Thielbar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alcala L,2-5
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
Duffey pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Thielbar pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
HBP_Funkhouser (Astudillo), Cisnero (Garver).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:52. A_17,643 (38,544).
