Detroit 7, Minnesota 0

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|
|Arraez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Larnach rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kepler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Short ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rogers c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Detroit
|003
|020
|20x
|—
|7
E_Paredes (2). DP_Minnesota 0, Detroit 4. LOB_Minnesota 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Arraez (9), J.Rogers (5), Candelario (21). HR_Schoop (17), Candelario (6). SB_Baddoo (14), Hill (6). SF_Schoop (6).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Happ, L, 5-5
|7
|
|11
|7
|7
|1
|4
|Minaya
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peralta, W, 3-1
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Farmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lange
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, John Libka; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:30. A_15,854 (41,083).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments