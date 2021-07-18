On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Detroit 7, Minnesota 0

The Associated Press
July 18, 2021 3:57 pm
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 6 0 Totals 34 7 11 7
Arraez lf 4 0 2 0 Baddoo lf 4 1 2 0
Donaldson 3b 2 0 1 0 Schoop 1b 3 2 2 3
Larnach rf 4 0 2 0 Grossman rf 3 1 0 0
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 1
Kirilloff 1b 4 0 1 0 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 3
Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0 Paredes 2b 4 0 1 0
Kepler cf 3 0 0 0 Short ss 4 0 0 0
Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 J.Rogers c 4 1 1 0
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Hill cf 4 1 2 0
Minnesota 000 000 000 0
Detroit 003 020 20x 7

E_Paredes (2). DP_Minnesota 0, Detroit 4. LOB_Minnesota 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Arraez (9), J.Rogers (5), Candelario (21). HR_Schoop (17), Candelario (6). SB_Baddoo (14), Hill (6). SF_Schoop (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Happ, L, 5-5 7 11 7 7 1 4
Minaya 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Peralta, W, 3-1 7 4 0 0 4 4
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lange 1 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, John Libka; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:30. A_15,854 (41,083).

