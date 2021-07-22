Detroit 7, Texas 5

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|6
|10
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.184
|García cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Gallo dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.228
|Heim c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Ibáñez 1b-2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Dahl rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.222
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Holt ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Solak 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.225
|Lowe ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|3
|8
|
|Baddoo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Schoop dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Grossman lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.231
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.237
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Short ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.192
|Reyes rf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.202
|Texas
|000
|103
|010_5
|7
|1
|Detroit
|310
|200
|10x_7
|7
|0
a-lined out for Culberson in the 8th. b-walked for Solak in the 8th.
E_Solak (5). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Heim (10), Schoop (15), Candelario (24). 3B_Ibáñez (1), W.Castro (3). HR_Haase (15), off Foltynewicz; Short (5), off Foltynewicz; Reyes (2), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Ibáñez (8), Dahl 2 (17), Kiner-Falefa 2 (32), Haase 3 (32), Reyes 2 (6), Short (13), Grossman (46). SB_Reyes (3), Grossman (12). SF_Dahl, Reyes.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Culberson, White); Detroit 3 (H.Castro, Haase, Short). RISP_Texas 3 for 7; Detroit 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Candelario, Baddoo.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz L,2-10
|4
|
|5
|6
|5
|2
|4
|71
|6.11
|Hearn
|2
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|33
|4.70
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.59
|Patton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.51
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|59
|4.24
|Ramírez
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|41
|7.71
|Farmer H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|7.43
|Funkhouser W,4-0
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|32
|2.39
|Soto S,11-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-1, Ramírez 2-0, Farmer 2-2. HBP_Alexander (Gallo).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:02. A_16,033 (41,083).
