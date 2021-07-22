On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 7, Texas 5

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 4:27 pm
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 7 5 6 10
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 2 0 1 .255
White lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .184
García cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .262
Gallo dh 3 2 0 0 1 3 .228
Heim c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .223
Ibáñez 1b-2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .222
Dahl rf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .222
Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Holt ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Solak 2b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .225
Lowe ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 7 7 3 8
Baddoo cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Schoop dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .287
Grossman lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .231
Haase c 4 1 1 3 0 3 .237
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291
W.Castro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .215
Short ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .192
Reyes rf 1 2 1 2 1 0 .202
Texas 000 103 010_5 7 1
Detroit 310 200 10x_7 7 0

a-lined out for Culberson in the 8th. b-walked for Solak in the 8th.

E_Solak (5). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Heim (10), Schoop (15), Candelario (24). 3B_Ibáñez (1), W.Castro (3). HR_Haase (15), off Foltynewicz; Short (5), off Foltynewicz; Reyes (2), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Ibáñez (8), Dahl 2 (17), Kiner-Falefa 2 (32), Haase 3 (32), Reyes 2 (6), Short (13), Grossman (46). SB_Reyes (3), Grossman (12). SF_Dahl, Reyes.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Culberson, White); Detroit 3 (H.Castro, Haase, Short). RISP_Texas 3 for 7; Detroit 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Candelario, Baddoo.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz L,2-10 4 5 6 5 2 4 71 6.11
Hearn 2 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 33 4.70
Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.59
Patton 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.51
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexander 3 2-3 3 1 1 1 4 59 4.24
Ramírez 1 2-3 2 3 3 2 2 41 7.71
Farmer H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 7.43
Funkhouser W,4-0 2 1 1 1 1 1 32 2.39
Soto S,11-12 1 0 0 0 1 2 12 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-1, Ramírez 2-0, Farmer 2-2. HBP_Alexander (Gallo).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:02. A_16,033 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Archives in California introduce “Big Orange” bikes for staff to travel around