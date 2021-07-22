Detroit 7, Texas 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 7 5 6 10 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 2 0 1 .255 White lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .184 García cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Gallo dh 3 2 0 0 1 3 .228 Heim c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .223 Ibáñez 1b-2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .222 Dahl rf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .222 Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Holt ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Solak 2b 1 0 0 0 2 0 .225 Lowe ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .253

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 7 7 3 8 Baddoo cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Schoop dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .287 Grossman lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .231 Haase c 4 1 1 3 0 3 .237 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291 W.Castro 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .215 Short ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .192 Reyes rf 1 2 1 2 1 0 .202

Texas 000 103 010_5 7 1 Detroit 310 200 10x_7 7 0

a-lined out for Culberson in the 8th. b-walked for Solak in the 8th.

E_Solak (5). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Heim (10), Schoop (15), Candelario (24). 3B_Ibáñez (1), W.Castro (3). HR_Haase (15), off Foltynewicz; Short (5), off Foltynewicz; Reyes (2), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Ibáñez (8), Dahl 2 (17), Kiner-Falefa 2 (32), Haase 3 (32), Reyes 2 (6), Short (13), Grossman (46). SB_Reyes (3), Grossman (12). SF_Dahl, Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Culberson, White); Detroit 3 (H.Castro, Haase, Short). RISP_Texas 3 for 7; Detroit 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Candelario, Baddoo.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz L,2-10 4 5 6 5 2 4 71 6.11 Hearn 2 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 33 4.70 Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.59 Patton 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.51

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander 3 2-3 3 1 1 1 4 59 4.24 Ramírez 1 2-3 2 3 3 2 2 41 7.71 Farmer H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 7.43 Funkhouser W,4-0 2 1 1 1 1 1 32 2.39 Soto S,11-12 1 0 0 0 1 2 12 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-1, Ramírez 2-0, Farmer 2-2. HBP_Alexander (Gallo).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:02. A_16,033 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.