On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 7, Texas 5

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 4:27 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 31 7 7 7
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 2 Baddoo cf 4 0 0 0
White lf 3 0 0 0 Schoop dh 4 1 1 0
García cf 5 0 1 0 Grossman lf 2 1 1 1
Gallo dh 3 2 0 0 Haase c 4 1 1 3
Heim c 5 0 1 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0
Ibáñez 1b-2b 4 2 3 1 H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0
Dahl rf 3 1 1 2 W.Castro 2b 4 1 1 0
Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0 Short ss 4 1 1 1
Holt ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Reyes rf 1 2 1 2
Solak 2b 1 0 0 0
Lowe ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Texas 000 103 010 5
Detroit 310 200 10x 7

E_Solak (5). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Heim (10), Schoop (15), Candelario (24). 3B_Ibáñez (1), W.Castro (3). HR_Haase (15), Short (5), Reyes (2). SB_Reyes (3), Grossman (12). SF_Dahl (3), Reyes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Foltynewicz L,2-10 4 5 6 5 2 4
Hearn 2 1-3 0 1 1 1 1
Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Patton 1 1 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Alexander 3 2-3 3 1 1 1 4
Ramírez 1 2-3 2 3 3 2 2
Farmer H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Funkhouser W,4-0 2 1 1 1 1 1
Soto S,11-12 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Alexander (Gallo).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Fairchild.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

T_3:02. A_16,033 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Archives in California introduce “Big Orange” bikes for staff to travel around