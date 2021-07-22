Detroit 7, Texas 5

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Baddoo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|García cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gallo dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Heim c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ibáñez 1b-2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dahl rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Short ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Holt ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
|Solak 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lowe ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|000
|103
|010
|—
|5
|Detroit
|310
|200
|10x
|—
|7
E_Solak (5). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Heim (10), Schoop (15), Candelario (24). 3B_Ibáñez (1), W.Castro (3). HR_Haase (15), Short (5), Reyes (2). SB_Reyes (3), Grossman (12). SF_Dahl (3), Reyes (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz L,2-10
|4
|
|5
|6
|5
|2
|4
|Hearn
|2
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Patton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Ramírez
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Farmer H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Funkhouser W,4-0
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Soto S,11-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Alexander (Gallo).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:02. A_16,033 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments