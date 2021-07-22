Detroit 7, Texas 5

Texas Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 31 7 7 7 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 2 Baddoo cf 4 0 0 0 White lf 3 0 0 0 Schoop dh 4 1 1 0 García cf 5 0 1 0 Grossman lf 2 1 1 1 Gallo dh 3 2 0 0 Haase c 4 1 1 3 Heim c 5 0 1 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 Ibáñez 1b-2b 4 2 3 1 H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0 Dahl rf 3 1 1 2 W.Castro 2b 4 1 1 0 Culberson 3b 3 0 0 0 Short ss 4 1 1 1 Holt ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Reyes rf 1 2 1 2 Solak 2b 1 0 0 0 Lowe ph-1b 0 0 0 0

Texas 000 103 010 — 5 Detroit 310 200 10x — 7

E_Solak (5). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Heim (10), Schoop (15), Candelario (24). 3B_Ibáñez (1), W.Castro (3). HR_Haase (15), Short (5), Reyes (2). SB_Reyes (3), Grossman (12). SF_Dahl (3), Reyes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Foltynewicz L,2-10 4 5 6 5 2 4 Hearn 2 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Patton 1 1 0 0 0 2

Detroit Alexander 3 2-3 3 1 1 1 4 Ramírez 1 2-3 2 3 3 2 2 Farmer H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Funkhouser W,4-0 2 1 1 1 1 1 Soto S,11-12 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Alexander (Gallo).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:02. A_16,033 (41,083).

