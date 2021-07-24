On Air: Issues in the News
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detwiler expected to start as Miami hosts San Diego

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 4:24 am
1 min read
      

San Diego Padres (58-42, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (41-57, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-2, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Ross Detwiler (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +113, Padres -135; over/under is 8 runs

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Marlins Saturday.

The Marlins are 22-23 in home games in 2020. Miami has slugged .369 this season. Elieser Hernandez leads the team with a mark of .500.

The Padres are 25-23 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-2. Joe Musgrove recorded his sixth victory and Tommy Pham went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Zach Thompson registered his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 68 RBIs and is batting .236.

Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 102 hits and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Padres: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (ankle), Matt Strahm: (knee), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon