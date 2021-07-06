On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Devils re-sign goalie Scott Wedgewood to 1-year deal

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 3:07 pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils re-signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood on Tuesday to a one-year, two-way contract worth $825,000 at the NHL level and $375,000 at the AHL.

Wedgewood was 3-8-3 in 16 games played (15 starts) with New Jersey last season, with a 3.11 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and a career-high two shutouts.

The three-year NHL veteran has a 10-18-8 record in 40 games (36 starts), with a 3.07 GAA, .902 save percentage and four shutouts.

Wedgewood was traded to Arizona by New Jersey on Oct. 28, 2017, for Arizona’s fifth-round selection in the 2018 draft. He was New Jersey’s second choice (third round), 84th overall, in the 2010 draft.

