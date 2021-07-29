On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 3:07 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Tranquilo Golf Club

Orlando, Fla.

Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71

First Round

Danielle Kang 29-34—63 -8
Gaby Lopez 32-33—65 -6
Inbee Park 31-34—65 -6
Angela Stanford 31-34—65 -6
Nasa Hataoka 31-35—66 -5
Sei Young Kim 32-34—66 -5
Lexi Thompson 33-33—66 -5
Celine Boutier 32-34—66 -5
Marina Alex 30-36—66 -5
Brooke Henderson 32-35—67 -4
Annie Park 35-33—68 -3
Moriya Jutanugarn 32-36—68 -3
Amy Yang 32-36—68 -3
Jasmine Suwannapura 32-36—68 -3
Cheyenne Knight 34-34—68 -3
Mi Jung Hur 33-36—69 -2
Cydney Clanton 33-36—69 -2
Bronte Law 34-35—69 -2
Jessica Korda 33-37—70 -1
Georgia Hall 34-36—70 -1
Pernilla Lindberg 34-36—70 -1
Brittany Lincicome 32-39—71 0
In Gee Chun 35-36—71 0
Nelly Korda 35-38—73 2
Eun-Hee Ji 36-38—74 3
Ariya Jutanugarn 36-39—75 4

