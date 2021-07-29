Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Thursday
At Tranquilo Golf Club
Orlando, Fla.
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
First Round
|Danielle Kang
|29-34—63
|-8
|Gaby Lopez
|32-33—65
|-6
|Inbee Park
|31-34—65
|-6
|Angela Stanford
|31-34—65
|-6
|Nasa Hataoka
|31-35—66
|-5
|Sei Young Kim
|32-34—66
|-5
|Lexi Thompson
|33-33—66
|-5
|Celine Boutier
|32-34—66
|-5
|Marina Alex
|30-36—66
|-5
|Brooke Henderson
|32-35—67
|-4
|Annie Park
|35-33—68
|-3
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|32-36—68
|-3
|Amy Yang
|32-36—68
|-3
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|32-36—68
|-3
|Cheyenne Knight
|34-34—68
|-3
|Mi Jung Hur
|33-36—69
|-2
|Cydney Clanton
|33-36—69
|-2
|Bronte Law
|34-35—69
|-2
|Jessica Korda
|33-37—70
|-1
|Georgia Hall
|34-36—70
|-1
|Pernilla Lindberg
|34-36—70
|-1
|Brittany Lincicome
|32-39—71
|0
|In Gee Chun
|35-36—71
|0
|Nelly Korda
|35-38—73
|2
|Eun-Hee Ji
|36-38—74
|3
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|36-39—75
|4
