Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Thursday

At Tranquilo Golf Club

Orlando, Fla.

Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71

First Round

Danielle Kang 29-34—63 -8 Gaby Lopez 32-33—65 -6 Inbee Park 31-34—65 -6 Angela Stanford 31-34—65 -6 Nasa Hataoka 31-35—66 -5 Sei Young Kim 32-34—66 -5 Lexi Thompson 33-33—66 -5 Celine Boutier 32-34—66 -5 Marina Alex 30-36—66 -5 Brooke Henderson 32-35—67 -4 Annie Park 35-33—68 -3 Moriya Jutanugarn 32-36—68 -3 Amy Yang 32-36—68 -3 Jasmine Suwannapura 32-36—68 -3 Cheyenne Knight 34-34—68 -3 Mi Jung Hur 33-36—69 -2 Cydney Clanton 33-36—69 -2 Bronte Law 34-35—69 -2 Jessica Korda 33-37—70 -1 Georgia Hall 34-36—70 -1 Pernilla Lindberg 34-36—70 -1 Brittany Lincicome 32-39—71 0 In Gee Chun 35-36—71 0 Nelly Korda 35-38—73 2 Eun-Hee Ji 36-38—74 3 Ariya Jutanugarn 36-39—75 4

