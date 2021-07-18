Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals

|Sunday
|At Bandimere Speedway
|Morrison, Colo
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence; 2. Joey Haas; 3. Mike Salinas; 4. Clay Millican; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Greg Carrillo; 7. Leah Pruett; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Antron Brown; 10. Buddy Hull; 11. Rob Passey; 12. Doug Kalitta; 13. Alex Laughlin.
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Tim Wilkerson; 5. John Force; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Jack Wyatt; 9. Terry Haddock; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Robert Hight; 12. Jim Campbell; 13. Chris King; 14. J.R. Todd.
1. Matt Smith; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Andrew Hines; 4. Angie Smith; 5. Steve Johnson; 6. Cory Reed; 7. Angelle Sampey; 8. Karen Stoffer; 9. Joey Gladstone; 10. Scotty Pollacheck; 11. Jerry Savoie; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. David Barron; 14. Jianna Salinas; 15. Jim Underdahl.
Steve Torrence, 3.860 seconds, 320.36 mph def. Joey Haas, 4.142 seconds, 262.08 mph.
Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.105, 305.70 def. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.227, 297.68.
Matt Smith, EBR, 7.118, 189.04 def. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 7.175, 189.34.
Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.972, 236.51 def. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 6.050, 234.70.
Stephen Bell, Chevy Camaro, 8.259, 164.79 def. Leah Pruett, Dodge Challenger, 8.265, 166.48.
Joe Mozeris, Dragster, 7.342, 181.08 def. Jim Greenheck, Chevy Camaro, 7.678, 175.02.
Kayla Mozeris, Dodge Daytona, 10.832, 117.94 def. Scott Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 10.229, 122.69.
Dwayne Scheitlin, Dodge Challenger, 10.920, 120.69 def. Craig Maddox, Challenger, 10.069, 131.10.
Shannon Nicoletti, Dragster, 9.557, 160.23 def. Mitch Mustard, Dragster, 9.579, 162.16.
Darin Dolezal, Roadster, 10.495, 148.90 def. Jeremy Siffring, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Red Light.
Tim Schell, Plymouth Duster, 11.461, 124.69 def. Dave Thompson, Chevrolet, Foul – Red Light.
Jimmy Lewis, Pontiac GXP, 9.475, 98.86 def. Duane Doffing, Sedan, Foul – Red Light.
Kari Stark, Dragster, 7.391, 181.79 def. Betsy Peek, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.
|Points Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 858; 2. Antron Brown, 551; 3. Brittany Force, 505; 4. Billy Torrence, 448; 5. Shawn Langdon, 408; 6. Mike Salinas, 395; 7. Doug Kalitta, 367; 8. Leah Pruett, 362; 9. Justin Ashley, 337; 10. Clay Millican, 328.
1. Bob Tasca III, 643; 2. John Force, 593; 3. Matt Hagan, 558; 4. J.R. Todd, 532; 5. Ron Capps, 529; 6. Robert Hight, 517; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 498; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 477; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 450; 10. Terry Haddock, 274.
1. Matt Smith, 626; 2. Steve Johnson, 463; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 381; 4. Ryan Oehler, 377; 5. Angelle Sampey, 318; 6. Angie Smith, 315; 7. Eddie Krawiec, 300; 8. Joey Gladstone, 288; 9. Karen Stoffer, 278; 10. Cory Reed, 270.
