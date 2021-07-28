On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Dolphins’ Flores hopes to resolve dispute with CB Howard

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 10:00 am
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he hopes to resolve a contract dispute with All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, who has requested a trade.

Flores said it’s still possible to keep Howard in Miami and happy about his situation.

“There’s a way,” Flores said Wednesday on the Dolphins’ flagship radio station, WQAM-AM. “I think we just continue to have discussions with him, his representation, and keep the lines of communication open, continue having dialogue, and hopefully work something out.”

Howard reported for the start of training camp Tuesday to avoid being fined, and then posted a statement on social media saying he doesn’t feel valued or respected by the team.

Howard skipped mandatory minicamp in June and is unhappy with the $75.25 million, five-year extension he signed two years ago.

“We expect him to contribute the same way he has,” Flores said. “We’ll understand his concerns, and we’ll just try to work through this as best we can.”

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

