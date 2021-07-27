On Air: Off The Shelf
Dolphins’ Howard reports despite unhappiness with contract

STEVEN WINE
July 27, 2021 10:47 am
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard joined the rest of the Miami Dolphins reporting for training camp Tuesday after he sat out mandatory minicamp because he’s unhappy about his contract.

Howard wants to renegotiate the $75.25 million, five-year extension he signed two years ago, and there had been speculation he might hold out.

Last year Howard had 10 interceptions, the most in the NFL since 2007. He also led the league with 20 passes defended.

But Miami’s other starting cornerback, Byron Jones﻿, has a bigger contract — an $82.5 million, five-year deal signed last year.

