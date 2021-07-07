On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 12:25 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 31 24 .564
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 30 24 .556 —½
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 28 25 .528 2
Arkansas (Seattle) 28 26 .519
Springfield (St. Louis) 19 36 .345 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 36 19 .655
San Antonio (San Diego) 27 28 .491 9
Corpus Christi (Houston) 25 30 .455 11
Midland (Oakland) 25 30 .455 11
Amarillo (Arizona) 24 31 .436 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Springfield 7, Northwest Arkansas 2

Tulsa 3, Arkansas 0

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 0

Midland 3, Frisco 1

Wichita 3, Amarillo 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield 5, Tulsa 3

Midland 7, Corpus Christi 5

Northwest Arkansas 10, Wichita 9

San Antonio 5, Amarillo 4

Arkansas 3, Frisco 0

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

