Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|30
|24
|.556
|—½
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|28
|25
|.528
|2
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|28
|26
|.519
|2½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|19
|36
|.345
|12
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|27
|28
|.491
|9
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|25
|30
|.455
|11
|Midland (Oakland)
|25
|30
|.455
|11
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|24
|31
|.436
|12
___
Springfield 7, Northwest Arkansas 2
Tulsa 3, Arkansas 0
San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 0
Midland 3, Frisco 1
Wichita 3, Amarillo 2
No games scheduled
Springfield 5, Tulsa 3
Midland 7, Corpus Christi 5
Northwest Arkansas 10, Wichita 9
San Antonio 5, Amarillo 4
Arkansas 3, Frisco 0
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
