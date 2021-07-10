Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|31
|25
|.554
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|31
|27
|.534
|1
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|30
|27
|.526
|1½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|30
|27
|.526
|1½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|22
|36
|.379
|10
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|28
|29
|.491
|8½
|Midland (Oakland)
|28
|30
|.483
|9
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|25
|32
|.439
|11½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|25
|33
|.431
|12
___
Midland 3, Corpus Christi 1, game one
Midland 6, Corpus Christi 4, game two
Northwest Arkansas 10 Wichita 1
Springfield 10, Tulsa 9
Amarillo 6, San Antonio 5, 11 innings
Frisco 8, Arkansas 0
Northwest Arkansas 10, Wichita 2
Springfield 16, Tulsa 9
Amarillo at San Antonio, ppd.
Midland 5, Corpus Christi 4
Arkansas 4, Frisco 2
Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Frisco at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
