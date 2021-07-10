Trending:
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 1:08 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 31 25 .554
Wichita (Minnesota) 31 27 .534 1
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 30 27 .526
Arkansas (Seattle) 30 27 .526
Springfield (St. Louis) 22 36 .379 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 37 21 .638
San Antonio (San Diego) 28 29 .491
Midland (Oakland) 28 30 .483 9
Amarillo (Arizona) 25 32 .439 11½
Corpus Christi (Houston) 25 33 .431 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Midland 3, Corpus Christi 1, game one

Midland 6, Corpus Christi 4, game two

Northwest Arkansas 10 Wichita 1

Springfield 10, Tulsa 9

Amarillo 6, San Antonio 5, 11 innings

Frisco 8, Arkansas 0

Friday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 10, Wichita 2

Springfield 16, Tulsa 9

Amarillo at San Antonio, ppd.

Midland 5, Corpus Christi 4

Arkansas 4, Frisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Frisco at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

