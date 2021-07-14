Trending:
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
July 14, 2021 12:09 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 33 27 .550
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 32 27 .542 ½
Wichita (Minnesota) 33 28 .541 ½
Arkansas (Seattle) 32 28 .533 1
Springfield (St. Louis) 22 39 .361 11½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 38 23 .623
Midland (Oakland) 31 30 .508 7
San Antonio (San Diego) 29 31 .483
Amarillo (Arizona) 26 34 .433 11½
Corpus Christi (Houston) 26 35 .426 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Wichita 5, Northwest Arkansas 3

Arkansas 5, Frisco 1

Midland 8, Corpus Christi 1

Amarillo 6, San Antonio 0, 1st game

San Antonio 6, Amarillo 1, 2nd game

Tulsa 5 Springfield 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Midland 5, Amarillo 4

Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 1

Tulsa 7, Wichita 2

Northwest Arkansas 9, Arkansas 4

Frisco 7, Springfield 6

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa at Wichita, 1:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 8:00 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

