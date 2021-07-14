Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|33
|27
|.550
|—
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|32
|27
|.542
|½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|33
|28
|.541
|½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|32
|28
|.533
|1
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|22
|39
|.361
|11½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|31
|30
|.508
|7
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|29
|31
|.483
|8½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|26
|34
|.433
|11½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|26
|35
|.426
|12
Wichita 5, Northwest Arkansas 3
Arkansas 5, Frisco 1
Midland 8, Corpus Christi 1
Amarillo 6, San Antonio 0, 1st game
San Antonio 6, Amarillo 1, 2nd game
Tulsa 5 Springfield 1
No games scheduled
Midland 5, Amarillo 4
Corpus Christi 4, San Antonio 1
Tulsa 7, Wichita 2
Northwest Arkansas 9, Arkansas 4
Frisco 7, Springfield 6
Tulsa at Wichita, 1:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 8:00 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
