Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|35
|18
|.660
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|29
|23
|.558
|5½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|23
|29
|.442
|11½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|23
|32
|.418
|13
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|34
|.358
|16
|Hartford (Colorado)
|18
|36
|.333
|17½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|31
|23
|.574
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|30
|23
|.566
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|29
|26
|.527
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|20
|34
|.370
|12½
___
Somerset 3, Harrisburg 0
Richmond 12, Binghamton 5
Bowie 5, Akron 4
Portland 9, New Hampshire 4, 1st game
Portland at New Hampshire, susp., 2nd game
Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading 6, Erie 5
No games scheduled
Portland 4, Hartford 3
Altoona 12, Akron 9
Bowie 9, Richmond 4
Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 2
Erie at Somerset, ppd.
Reading 4, Harrisburg 1
Harrisburg at Reading, Noon
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
