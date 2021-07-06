Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 10:50 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 35 18 .660
Portland (Boston) 29 23 .558
New Hampshire (Toronto) 23 29 .442 11½
Reading (Philadelphia) 23 32 .418 13
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 19 34 .358 16
Hartford (Colorado) 18 36 .333 17½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 32 21 .604
Erie (Detroit) 32 22 .593
Akron (Cleveland) 31 23 .574
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 30 23 .566 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 29 26 .527 4
Harrisburg (Washington) 20 34 .370 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

Somerset 3, Harrisburg 0

Richmond 12, Binghamton 5

Bowie 5, Akron 4

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Portland 9, New Hampshire 4, 1st game

Portland at New Hampshire, susp., 2nd game

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading 6, Erie 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 4, Hartford 3

Altoona 12, Akron 9

Bowie 9, Richmond 4

        Read more: Sports News

Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 2

Erie at Somerset, ppd.

Reading 4, Harrisburg 1

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Reading, Noon

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|6 Microsoft Teams Collaboratorium:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New DHS Deputy Secretary John Tien takes part in his first naturalization ceremony