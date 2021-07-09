Trending:
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 10:42 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 37 20 .649
Portland (Boston) 31 23 .574
New Hampshire (Toronto) 24 31 .436 12
Reading (Philadelphia) 24 33 .421 13
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 21 35 .375 15½
Hartford (Colorado) 18 38 .321 18½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Erie (Detroit) 34 24 .586
Bowie (Baltimore) 32 23 .582 ½
Akron (Cleveland) 33 24 .579 ½
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 31 25 .554 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 31 26 .544
Harrisburg (Washington) 21 35 .375 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland 8, Hartford 3

Akron 8, Altoona 1

Richmond at Bowie, ppd.

Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 1

Erie at Somerset, ppd.

Harrisburg at Reading, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 6, Akron 2, game 1

Akron 4, Altoona 1, game 2

Somerset 9, Erie 2, 7 innings, game 1

Erie 4, Somerset 1, 6 innings, game 2

Reading 5, Harrisburg 4

Richmond 6, Bowie 0

New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 3

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 5:15 p.m

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

