Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|31
|23
|.574
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|24
|31
|.436
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|24
|33
|.421
|13
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|35
|.375
|15½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|18
|38
|.321
|18½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|34
|24
|.586
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|32
|23
|.582
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|33
|24
|.579
|½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|31
|25
|.554
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|31
|26
|.544
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|21
|35
|.375
|12
Portland 8, Hartford 3
Akron 8, Altoona 1
Richmond at Bowie, ppd.
Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 1
Erie at Somerset, ppd.
Harrisburg at Reading, ppd.
Hartford at Portland, ppd.
Altoona 6, Akron 2, game 1
Akron 4, Altoona 1, game 2
Somerset 9, Erie 2, 7 innings, game 1
Erie 4, Somerset 1, 6 innings, game 2
Reading 5, Harrisburg 4
Richmond 6, Bowie 0
New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 3
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m
Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 5:15 p.m
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
