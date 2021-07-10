Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|38
|20
|.655
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|33
|23
|.589
|4
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|26
|33
|.441
|12½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|24
|32
|.429
|13
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|35
|.386
|15½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|18
|40
|.310
|20
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|34
|24
|.579
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|33
|24
|.582
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|34
|25
|.586
|½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|31
|26
|.554
|2½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|32
|27
|.544
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|21
|37
|.375
|13
___
Hartford at Portland, ppd.
Altoona 6, Akron 2, game 1
Akron 4, Altoona 1, game 2
Somerset 9, Erie 2, 7 innings, game 1
Erie 4, Somerset 1, 6 innings, game 2
Reading 5, Harrisburg 4
Richmond 6, Bowie 0
New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 3
Reading 4, Harrisburg 2, 7 innings, game 1
Reading 3, Harrisburg 2, game 2
Portland 8, Hartford 2, 7 innings, game 1
Portland 5, Hartford 3, 7 innings, game 2
Akron 3, Altoona 2
Richmond 7, Bowie 5
Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 3
Somerset 5, Erie 0
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 5:15 p.m
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
