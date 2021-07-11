Trending:
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 7:53 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 38 21 .644
Portland (Boston) 34 23 .596 3
Reading (Philadelphia) 26 34 .433 12½
New Hampshire (Toronto) 24 32 .429 12½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 22 35 .386 15
Hartford (Colorado) 18 41 .305 20
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 34 24 .586
Erie (Detroit) 35 25 .583
Bowie (Baltimore) 33 25 .569 1
Richmond (San Francisco) 33 27 .550 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 31 26 .544
Harrisburg (Washington) 22 37 .373 12½

___

New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 3

Saturday’s Games

Reading 4, Harrisburg 2, 7 innings, game 1

Reading 3, Harrisburg 2, game 2

Portland 8, Hartford 2, 7 innings, game 1

Portland 5, Hartford 3, 7 innings, game 2

Akron 3, Altoona 2

Richmond 7, Bowie 5

Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 3

Somerset 5, Erie 0

Sunday’s Games

Portland 7, Hartford 5

Erie 1, Somerset 0, 10 innings

New Hampshire at Binghamton, ppd.

Richmond 12, Bowie 5

Harrisburg 6, Reading 3

Akron at Altoona, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

