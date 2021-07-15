On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 12:08 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 39 22 .639
Portland (Boston) 36 23 .610 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 26 32 .448 11½
Reading (Philadelphia) 26 36 .419 13½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 22 37 .373 16
Hartford (Colorado) 18 43 .295 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 36 24 .600
Erie (Detroit) 36 26 .581 1
Bowie (Baltimore) 34 26 .567 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 33 26 .559
Richmond (San Francisco) 34 28 .548 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 22 39 .361 14½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 8, Harrisburg 3

Altoona 6, Binghamton 3

Somerset 3, Richmond 2

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Portland 9, Reading 3

New Hampshire 11, Hartford 5

Erie 7, Bowie 5

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 11, Harrisburg 2

Altoona 10, Binghamton 3

Richmond 7, Somerset 6, 11 innings

Portland 5, Reading 2

New Hampshire 10, Hartford 5

        Read more: Sports News

Bowie 4, Erie 2

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Friday’s Games

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea