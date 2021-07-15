Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 10:33 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 22 .645
Portland (Boston) 37 23 .617 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 26 33 .441 12½
Reading (Philadelphia) 26 37 .413 14½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 23 37 .383 16
Hartford (Colorado) 19 43 .306 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 37 24 .607
Erie (Detroit) 36 26 .581
Bowie (Baltimore) 34 26 .567
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 33 27 .550
Richmond (San Francisco) 34 29 .540 4
Harrisburg (Washington) 22 40 .355 15½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 8, Harrisburg 3

Altoona 6, Binghamton 3

Somerset 3, Richmond 2

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Portland 9, Reading 3

New Hampshire 11, Hartford 5

Erie 7, Bowie 5

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 11, Harrisburg 2

Altoona 10, Binghamton 3

Richmond 7, Somerset 6, 11 innings

Portland 5, Reading 2

New Hampshire 10, Hartford 5

        Read more: Sports News

Bowie 4, Erie 2

Thursday’s Games

Akron 10, Harrisburg 6

Binghamton 4, Altoona 3

Somerset 6, Richmond 5

Portland 3, Reading 2

Hartford 5, New Hampshire 2

Bowie at Erie, ppd.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Friday’s Games

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea