Double-A Northeast Glance

|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|40
|22
|.645
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|37
|23
|.617
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|26
|33
|.441
|12½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|26
|37
|.413
|14½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|37
|.383
|16
|Hartford (Colorado)
|19
|43
|.306
|21
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|36
|26
|.581
|1½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|34
|26
|.567
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|33
|27
|.550
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|34
|29
|.540
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|22
|40
|.355
|15½
Akron 8, Harrisburg 3
Altoona 6, Binghamton 3
Somerset 3, Richmond 2
Portland 9, Reading 3
New Hampshire 11, Hartford 5
Erie 7, Bowie 5
Akron 11, Harrisburg 2
Altoona 10, Binghamton 3
Richmond 7, Somerset 6, 11 innings
Portland 5, Reading 2
New Hampshire 10, Hartford 5
Bowie 4, Erie 2
Akron 10, Harrisburg 6
Binghamton 4, Altoona 3
Somerset 6, Richmond 5
Portland 3, Reading 2
Hartford 5, New Hampshire 2
Bowie at Erie, ppd.
Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
