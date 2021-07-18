Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|28
|34
|.452
|11½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|26
|40
|.394
|15½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|39
|.381
|16
|Hartford (Colorado)
|20
|45
|.308
|21
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|38
|25
|.594
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|37
|27
|.578
|1
|Erie (Detroit)
|37
|29
|.561
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|37
|29
|.561
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|35
|28
|.556
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|24
|41
|.369
|14½
Akron at Harrisburg, susp.
Altoona 9, Binghamton 2
Richmond 7, Somerset 3
Hartford 7, New Hampshire 5
Portland 5, Reading 4, 8 innings
Bowie at Erie, ppd.
Harrisburg 6, Akron 5, 11 innings, 1st game
Akron 5, Harrisburg 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Erie 7, Bowie 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Bowie 6, Erie 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Portland 15, Reading 4
Richmond 8, Somerset 7
Altoona 5, Binghamton 1
New Hampshire 7, Hartford 4
No games scheduled
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 12:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
