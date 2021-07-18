Trending:
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 18, 2021 9:07 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 40 23 .635
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 25 .615
New Hampshire (Toronto) 28 34 .452 11½
Reading (Philadelphia) 26 40 .394 15½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 24 39 .381 16
Hartford (Colorado) 20 45 .308 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 38 25 .594
Bowie (Baltimore) 37 27 .578 1
Erie (Detroit) 37 29 .561 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 37 29 .561 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 35 28 .556
Harrisburg (Washington) 24 41 .369 14½

___

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, susp.

Altoona 9, Binghamton 2

Richmond 7, Somerset 3

Hartford 7, New Hampshire 5

Portland 5, Reading 4, 8 innings

Bowie at Erie, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg 6, Akron 5, 11 innings, 1st game

Akron 5, Harrisburg 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Erie 7, Bowie 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Bowie 6, Erie 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Portland 15, Reading 4

Richmond 8, Somerset 7

Altoona 5, Binghamton 1

New Hampshire 7, Hartford 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at Akron, 12:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

