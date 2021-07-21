Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|42
|23
|.646
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|40
|27
|.597
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|28
|36
|.438
|13½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|28
|40
|.412
|15½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|40
|.385
|17
|Hartford (Colorado)
|21
|46
|.313
|22
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|39
|27
|.591
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|38
|28
|.576
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|37
|28
|.569
|1½
|Erie (Detroit)
|38
|30
|.559
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|38
|30
|.559
|2
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|24
|43
|.358
|15½
Portland 6, Harrisburg 3
Hartford 6, Bowie 3
Erie 12, Binghamton 7
Richmond 9, Akron 5
Altoona 9, Somerset 7
Reading 9, New Hampshire 8
Akron 3, Richmond 0
Portland 11, Harrisburg 6
Bowie 20, Hartford 7
Binghamton 3, Erie 2
Altoona 9, Somerset 6
Reading 7, New Hampshire 6
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
