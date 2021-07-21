Trending:
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 11:32 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 42 23 .646
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 27 .597 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 28 36 .438 13½
Reading (Philadelphia) 28 40 .412 15½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 25 40 .385 17
Hartford (Colorado) 21 46 .313 22
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 39 27 .591
Bowie (Baltimore) 38 28 .576 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 37 28 .569
Erie (Detroit) 38 30 .559 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 38 30 .559 2
Harrisburg (Washington) 24 43 .358 15½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 6, Harrisburg 3

Hartford 6, Bowie 3

Erie 12, Binghamton 7

Richmond 9, Akron 5

Altoona 9, Somerset 7

Reading 9, New Hampshire 8

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 3, Richmond 0

Portland 11, Harrisburg 6

Bowie 20, Hartford 7

Binghamton 3, Erie 2

Altoona 9, Somerset 6

Reading 7, New Hampshire 6

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

