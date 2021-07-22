Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|42
|24
|.636
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|41
|27
|.603
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|29
|36
|.446
|12½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|28
|41
|.406
|15½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|40
|.394
|16
|Hartford (Colorado)
|21
|47
|.309
|22
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|40
|27
|.597
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|39
|28
|.582
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|37
|29
|.561
|2½
|Erie (Detroit)
|38
|31
|.551
|3
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|38
|31
|.551
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|25
|43
|.368
|15½
___
Akron 3, Richmond 0
Portland 11, Harrisburg 6
Bowie 20, Hartford 7
Binghamton 3, Erie 2
Altoona 9, Somerset 6
Reading 7, New Hampshire 6
Harrisburg 1, Portland 0
Bowie 4, Hartford 0
Binghamton 6, Erie 4
Akron 6, Richmond 5
Somerset 10, Altoona 0
New Hampshire 7, Reading 6
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Portland, 1 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
