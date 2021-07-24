Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|44
|24
|.647
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|42
|28
|.600
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|30
|37
|.448
|13½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|29
|42
|.408
|16½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|27
|41
|.397
|17
|Hartford (Colorado)
|21
|49
|.300
|24
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|41
|28
|.594
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|38
|30
|.559
|3½
|Erie (Detroit)
|39
|32
|.549
|4
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|38
|33
|.535
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|25
|45
|.357
|17½
___
Portland 7, Harrisburg 6, 10 innings
Somerset 7, Altoona 3
New Hampshire 5, Reading 4
Bowie 5, Hartford 0
Erie 3, Binghamton 1
Akron 5, Richmond 3
Portland 6, Harrisburg 4
Bowie 6, Hartford 5
Binghamton 14, Erie 13
Altoona 7, Somerset 1
Reading 6, New Hampshire 0
Akron 11, Richmond 7
Harrisburg at Portland, 1 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
