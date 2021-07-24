Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 11:42 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 44 24 .647
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 42 28 .600 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 30 37 .448 13½
Reading (Philadelphia) 29 42 .408 16½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 27 41 .397 17
Hartford (Colorado) 21 49 .300 24
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 42 27 .609
Bowie (Baltimore) 41 28 .594 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 38 30 .559
Erie (Detroit) 39 32 .549 4
Richmond (San Francisco) 38 33 .535 5
Harrisburg (Washington) 25 45 .357 17½

___

Friday’s Games

Portland 7, Harrisburg 6, 10 innings

Somerset 7, Altoona 3

New Hampshire 5, Reading 4

        Insight by Extreme Networks: Learn about the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site’s network modernization goals and future priorities in this free webinar.

Bowie 5, Hartford 0

Erie 3, Binghamton 1

Akron 5, Richmond 3

Saturday’s Games

Portland 6, Harrisburg 4

Bowie 6, Hartford 5

Binghamton 14, Erie 13

Altoona 7, Somerset 1

Reading 6, New Hampshire 0

        Read more: Sports News

Akron 11, Richmond 7

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon