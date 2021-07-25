Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|45
|24
|.652
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|43
|28
|.606
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|31
|37
|.456
|13½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|29
|43
|.403
|17½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|27
|42
|.391
|18
|Hartford (Colorado)
|22
|49
|.310
|24
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|43
|27
|.614
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|41
|29
|.586
|2
|Erie (Detroit)
|40
|32
|.556
|4
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|38
|31
|.551
|4½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|38
|34
|.528
|6
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|25
|46
|.352
|18½
___
Portland 6, Harrisburg 4
Bowie 6, Hartford 5
Binghamton 14, Erie 13
Altoona 7, Somerset 1
Reading 6, New Hampshire 0
Akron 11, Richmond 7
Portland 6, Harrisburg 5, 10 innings
Erie 9, Binghamton 6
New Hampshire 3, Reading 1
Hartford 13, Bowie 6
Akron 3, Richmond 2
Somerset 7, Altoona 0
No games scheduled
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
