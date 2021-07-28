On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 12:23 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 45 24 .652
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 44 28 .611
New Hampshire (Toronto) 31 37 .456 13½
Reading (Philadelphia) 29 44 .397 18
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 27 43 .386 18½
Hartford (Colorado) 23 49 .319 23½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 44 27 .620
Bowie (Baltimore) 42 29 .592 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 39 31 .557
Erie (Detroit) 40 33 .548 5
Richmond (San Francisco) 38 35 .521 7
Harrisburg (Washington) 25 47 .347 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland 6, Harrisburg 5, 10 innings

Erie 9, Binghamton 6

New Hampshire 3, Reading 1

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Hartford 13, Bowie 6

Akron 3, Richmond 2

Somerset 7, Altoona 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 4, Harrisburg 3

Bowie 6, Richmond 1

Somerset 5, Reading 4, 10 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Hartford 6, Binghamton 5

Akron 5, Erie 3

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service