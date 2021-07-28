Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|45
|26
|.634
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|44
|29
|.603
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|33
|37
|.471
|11½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|30
|44
|.405
|16½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|43
|.394
|17
|Hartford (Colorado)
|23
|50
|.315
|23
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|44
|28
|.611
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|42
|30
|.583
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|40
|31
|.563
|3½
|Erie (Detroit)
|41
|33
|.554
|4
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|39
|35
|.527
|6
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|25
|48
|.342
|19½
New Hampshire at Portland, ppd.
Altoona 4, Harrisburg 3
Bowie 6, Richmond 1
Somerset 5, Reading 4, 10 innings
Hartford 6, Binghamton 5
Akron 5, Erie 3
Richmond 5, Bowie 2
New Hampshire 6, Portland 1, 1st game
New Hampshire 3, Portland 2, 2nd game
Altoona 5, Harrisburg 4
Reading 5, Somerset 4
Binghamton 3, Hartford 2
Erie 10, Akron 2
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
