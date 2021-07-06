Trending:
Double-A South Glance

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 11:14 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 32 22 .593
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 29 25 .537 3
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 26 28 .481 6
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 21 32 .396 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Mississippi (Atlanta) 33 22 .600
Pensacola (Miami) 33 22 .600
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 26 27 .491 6
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 16 38 .296 16½

___

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola 5, Biloxi 4, 10 innings

Tennessee 7, Rocket City 6

Mississippi 6, Montgomery 2

Chattanooga 3, Birmingham 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Chattanooga 7, Tennessee 3

Montgomery 8, Rocket City 6

Mississippi 8, Pensacola 1

Birmingham 5, Biloxi 2

Wednesday’s Games

Pensacola at Mississippi, 1:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Montgomery at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Montgomery at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

