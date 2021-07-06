Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|25
|.537
|3
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|26
|28
|.481
|6
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|21
|32
|.396
|10½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|Pensacola (Miami)
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|26
|27
|.491
|6
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|16
|38
|.296
|16½
___
Pensacola 5, Biloxi 4, 10 innings
Tennessee 7, Rocket City 6
Mississippi 6, Montgomery 2
Chattanooga 3, Birmingham 1
No games scheduled
Chattanooga 7, Tennessee 3
Montgomery 8, Rocket City 6
Mississippi 8, Pensacola 1
Birmingham 5, Biloxi 2
Pensacola at Mississippi, 1:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Montgomery at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.
Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Montgomery at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments