Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|36
|28
|.562
|—
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|35
|31
|.530
|2
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|32
|33
|.492
|4½
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|27
|36
|.429
|8½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|40
|27
|.597
|—
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|34
|29
|.540
|4
|Pensacola (Miami)
|36
|31
|.537
|4
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|20
|45
|.308
|19
___
Tennessee 6, Mississippi 3
Montgomery 2, Biloxi 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Biloxi at Montgomery, ppd., 2nd game
Chattanooga 3, Pensacola 1
Rocket City 8, Birmingham 7, 8 innings, 1st game
Birmingham 3, Rocket City 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
No games scheduled
Birmingham 3, Chattanooga 0
Rocket City 10, Tennessee 5
Montgomery 3, Pensacola 1
Biloxi 1, Mississippi 0
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
