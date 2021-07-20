Trending:
Double-A South Glance

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 11:01 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 36 28 .562
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 35 31 .530 2
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 32 33 .492
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 27 36 .429
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Mississippi (Atlanta) 40 27 .597
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 34 29 .540 4
Pensacola (Miami) 36 31 .537 4
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 20 45 .308 19

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 6, Mississippi 3

Montgomery 2, Biloxi 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Biloxi at Montgomery, ppd., 2nd game

Chattanooga 3, Pensacola 1

Rocket City 8, Birmingham 7, 8 innings, 1st game

Birmingham 3, Rocket City 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Birmingham 3, Chattanooga 0

Rocket City 10, Tennessee 5

Montgomery 3, Pensacola 1

Biloxi 1, Mississippi 0

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

