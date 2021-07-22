On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Double-A South Glance

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 11:35 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 36 30 .545
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 37 31 .544
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 33 34 .493
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 28 37 .431
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Mississippi (Atlanta) 40 29 .580
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 35 30 .538 3
Pensacola (Miami) 37 32 .536 3
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 22 45 .328 17

___

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham 17, Chattanooga 9

Tennessee 12, Rocket City 8

Pensacola 7, Montgomery 3

Biloxi 14, Mississippi 3

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham 10, Chattanooga 5

Rocket City 6, Tennessee 3

Montgomery 5, Pensacola 3

Biloxi 5, Mississippi 4

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.

Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Biloxi at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

