Double-A South Glance

|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|36
|30
|.545
|—
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|37
|31
|.544
|—
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|33
|34
|.493
|3½
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|28
|37
|.431
|7½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|40
|29
|.580
|—
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|35
|30
|.538
|3
|Pensacola (Miami)
|37
|32
|.536
|3
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|22
|45
|.328
|17
___
Birmingham 17, Chattanooga 9
Tennessee 12, Rocket City 8
Pensacola 7, Montgomery 3
Biloxi 14, Mississippi 3
Birmingham 10, Chattanooga 5
Rocket City 6, Tennessee 3
Montgomery 5, Pensacola 3
Biloxi 5, Mississippi 4
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.
Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.
Biloxi at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
