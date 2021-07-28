Downtown Oklahoma City arena renamed Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have announced an exclusive 15-year naming rights partnership to rename the city’s downtown arena after Paycom, a local company that offers online payroll and human resources services to employers.

The arena was renamed to the Paycom Center effective Tuesday, according to The Oklahoman. Terms of the deal were not released.

The Thunder said exterior signage changes, including Paycom’s green logo, will be completed by the start of the 2021-22 NBA season in October.

“We are especially proud to enhance our alignment with this innovative and visionary Oklahoma company that is not only a top job creator, but a nationally recognized technology leader,” Thunder Chairman Clay Bennett said in a statement.

Paycom Center will be the 16th NBA venue with “center” in its name.

