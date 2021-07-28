Egypt 33, Japan 29
|Egypt
|18
|15
|—
|33
|Japan
|11
|18
|—
|29
Egypt_A. Elahmar 8, Y. Omar 7, O. Elwakil 5, A. Mohamed 3, Y. Elderaa 2, A. Mohamed 2, M. Sanad 2, M. Shebib 2, S. Elderaa 1, W. Nawar 1.
Japan_S. Tokuda 8, J. Watanabe 5, Y. Agarie 4, T. Yoshino 4, R. Doi 3, A. Baig 1, K. Mizumachi 1, K. Narita 1, N. Sugioka 1, S. Yoshida 1.
Red Cards_None.
Referees_Robert Schulze, Germany. Tobias Tonnies, Germany. Bojan Lah, Slovenia. David Sok, Slovenia. Per Morten Soedal, Norway. Teodoro Adjemian, Argentina. Salvio Sedrez, Brazil.
