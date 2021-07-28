Trending:
Egypt 33, Japan 29

July 28, 2021 4:03 am
Egypt 18 15 33
Japan 11 18 29

Egypt_A. Elahmar 8, Y. Omar 7, O. Elwakil 5, A. Mohamed 3, Y. Elderaa 2, A. Mohamed 2, M. Sanad 2, M. Shebib 2, S. Elderaa 1, W. Nawar 1.

Japan_S. Tokuda 8, J. Watanabe 5, Y. Agarie 4, T. Yoshino 4, R. Doi 3, A. Baig 1, K. Mizumachi 1, K. Narita 1, N. Sugioka 1, S. Yoshida 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Robert Schulze, Germany. Tobias Tonnies, Germany. Bojan Lah, Slovenia. David Sok, Slovenia. Per Morten Soedal, Norway. Teodoro Adjemian, Argentina. Salvio Sedrez, Brazil.

