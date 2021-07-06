Trending:
Eovaldi scheduled to start for Boston against Los Angeles

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (54-32, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (42-42, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -104, Red Sox -112; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox travel to play the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The Angels are 24-20 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .350.

The Red Sox are 27-15 in road games. The Boston offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Martin Perez earned his seventh victory and Rafael Devers went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Jose Suarez registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 67 RBIs and is batting .273.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 21 home runs and is batting .294.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .264 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by six runs

Red Sox: 9-1, .285 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Taylor Ward: (finger), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

