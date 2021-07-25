Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Espino scheduled to start for Nationals at Orioles

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (45-52, fourth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (33-64, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (2-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (4-3, 2.72 ERA, .87 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -120, Nationals +100; over/under is 10 runs

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Washington will square off on Sunday.

The Orioles are 15-30 in home games in 2020. Baltimore’s lineup has 108 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 17 homers.

The Nationals are 18-27 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .318.

The Orioles won the last meeting 5-3. Matt Harvey secured his fifth victory and Mancini went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Baltimore. Jon Lester registered his fifth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .538.

Turner leads the Nationals with 120 hits and has 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.57 ERA

Nationals: 3-7, .275 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Keegan Akin: (covid-19 protocols), Anthony Santander: (covid-19 protocols), Pat Valaika: (undisclosed), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Chris Davis: (back).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (triceps), Joe Ross: (elbow), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon