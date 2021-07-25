Espino scheduled to start for Nationals at Orioles

Washington Nationals (45-52, fourth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (33-64, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (2-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (4-3, 2.72 ERA, .87 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -120, Nationals +100; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Washington will square off on Sunday.

The Orioles are 15-30 in home games in 2020. Baltimore’s lineup has 108 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 17 homers.

The Nationals are 18-27 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .318.

The Orioles won the last meeting 5-3. Matt Harvey secured his fifth victory and Mancini went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Baltimore. Jon Lester registered his fifth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .538.

Turner leads the Nationals with 120 hits and has 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.57 ERA

Nationals: 3-7, .275 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Keegan Akin: (covid-19 protocols), Anthony Santander: (covid-19 protocols), Pat Valaika: (undisclosed), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Chris Davis: (back).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (triceps), Joe Ross: (elbow), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.