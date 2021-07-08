Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Faria scheduled to start as Arizona hosts Colorado

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (37-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-63, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-5, 5.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Jake Faria (0-0, 5.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -140, Rockies +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will square off on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 15-27 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 7.8.

The Rockies are 6-33 in road games. Colorado has slugged .396 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a mark of .480.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-4. Matt Peacock recorded his third victory and Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Antonio Senzatela registered his eighth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .484.

Raimel Tapia leads the Rockies with 92 hits and has 39 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (hamstring), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Matt Adams: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service holds memorial for Emergency Response Team canine Bolo