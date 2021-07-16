Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

FBN–Ginn-Retires

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 6:52 pm
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ted Ginn Jr. returned to Glenville High School on Friday to announce his NFL retirement.

The 36-year-old former Ohio State receiver and returner played for his father, Ted Sr., at Glenville before moving on to the Buckeyes and the NFL.

“I’ve dedicated my entire life to football until now,” Ginn said. “I’m going out in peace. … On my own terms, not forced out.”

Ginn spent 14 seasons in the NFL with Miami, San Francisco, Carolina, Arizona, New Orleans and Chicago. In 193 regular-season games, he had 412 receptions for 5,742 yards — averaging 13.9 yards a catch — and 33 touchdowns. He also returned four punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Last season in six games with Chicago, he had three catches for 40 yards.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea