FC Dallas 4, Los Angeles Galaxy 0

Los Angeles Galaxy 0 0 — 0 FC Dallas 2 2 — 4

First Half_1, FC Dallas, Pepi, 6 (Ricaurte), 27th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Pepi, 7, 44th.

Second Half_3, FC Dallas, Pepi, 8 (Schon), 50th; 4, FC Dallas, Obrian, 3 (Che), 88th.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro.

Yellow Cards_Ricaurte, FC Dallas, 18th; Esparza-Saldana, Los Angeles Galaxy, 22nd; Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 59th; Maurer, FC Dallas, 78th; Acosta, Los Angeles Galaxy, 83rd.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Chris Elliott, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_14,812.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Daniel Steres, Jorge Villafana (Danilo Acosta, 54th), Derrick Williams; Adam Esparza-Saldana (Nick DePuy, 69th), Samuel Grandsir, Sacha Kljestan (Daniel Aguirre, 72nd), Rayan Raveloson, Victor Vazquez (Ethan Zubak, 54th); Kevin Cabral (Augustine Williams, 69th).

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Nkosi Burgess, Justin Che; Ryan Hollingshead, Paxton Pomykal (Jader Obrian, 85th), Facundo Quignon, Andres Ricaurte; Jesus Ferreira (Edwin Cerrillo, 69th), Ricardo Pepi (Franco Jara, 85th), Szabolcs Schon (Ema Twumasi, 78th).

