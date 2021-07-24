Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

FC Dallas 4, Los Angeles Galaxy 0

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 10:48 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Galaxy 0 0 0
FC Dallas 2 2 4

First Half_1, FC Dallas, Pepi, 6 (Ricaurte), 27th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Pepi, 7, 44th.

Second Half_3, FC Dallas, Pepi, 8 (Schon), 50th; 4, FC Dallas, Obrian, 3 (Che), 88th.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro.

Yellow Cards_Ricaurte, FC Dallas, 18th; Esparza-Saldana, Los Angeles Galaxy, 22nd; Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 59th; Maurer, FC Dallas, 78th; Acosta, Los Angeles Galaxy, 83rd.

        Insight by Extreme Networks: Learn about the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site’s network modernization goals and future priorities in this free webinar.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Chris Elliott, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_14,812.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Daniel Steres, Jorge Villafana (Danilo Acosta, 54th), Derrick Williams; Adam Esparza-Saldana (Nick DePuy, 69th), Samuel Grandsir, Sacha Kljestan (Daniel Aguirre, 72nd), Rayan Raveloson, Victor Vazquez (Ethan Zubak, 54th); Kevin Cabral (Augustine Williams, 69th).

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Nkosi Burgess, Justin Che; Ryan Hollingshead, Paxton Pomykal (Jader Obrian, 85th), Facundo Quignon, Andres Ricaurte; Jesus Ferreira (Edwin Cerrillo, 69th), Ricardo Pepi (Franco Jara, 85th), Szabolcs Schon (Ema Twumasi, 78th).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon