Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

FC Dallas visits Los Angeles, looks to break 4-game road skid

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

FC Dallas (2-4-5) vs. LA Galaxy (7-4-0)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -152, FC Dallas +353, Draw +323; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas visits Los Angeles trying to avoid its fifth straight road loss.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall and 4-6-2 at home during the 2020 season. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall and 2-5-3 on the road in the 2020 season. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Daniel Steres, Jonathan Dos Santos, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Efrain Alvarez.

FC Dallas: Jose Antonio Martinez (injured), Matt Hedges (injured), Beni Redzic (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman