Fiji 33, Britain 7

Fiji 33 (Sireli Maqala, Aminiasi Tuimaba, Asaeli Tuivuaka, Jiuta Wainiqolo tries; Kalione Nasoko conversion, Napolioni Bolaca conversion), Britain 7 (Ben Harris try; Dan Bibby conversion) HT: 19-0

