Fiji 41, Brazil 5

Fiji 41 (Laisana Likuceva, Ana Maria Naimasi, Alowesi Nakoci, Reapi Ulunisau tries; Viniana Riwai conversion, Lavena Cavuru conversion), Brazil 5 (Bianca Silva try) HT: 19-5

