Flexen expected to start for the Mariners against the Athletics

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 4:30 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (55-42, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (51-45, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (6-6, 3.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (9-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +119, Athletics -136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Oakland will meet on Thursday.

The Mariners are 29-20 in home games in 2020. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .293, led by Ty France with a mark of .351.

The Athletics are 25-18 in road games. Oakland has slugged .405 this season. Matt Olson leads the club with a .588 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-0. Sean Manaea earned his fourth victory and Mitch Moreland went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Chris Flexen registered his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 41 extra base hits and is batting .263.

Olson leads the Athletics with 48 extra base hits and is slugging .588.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 6-4, .219 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

