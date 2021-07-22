Trending:
Foltynewicz, Rangers to take on Alexander, Tigers

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 4:30 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (35-61, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (46-51, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-9, 5.91 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (1-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -135, Rangers +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to face the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The Tigers are 27-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit has slugged .393 this season. Akil Baddoo leads the club with a .481 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Rangers are 13-36 on the road. Texas has slugged .375 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .505.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-2. Matt Manning notched his second victory and Zack Short went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Jordan Lyles registered his seventh loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 17 home runs and has 59 RBIs.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 34 extra base hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rangers: 1-9, .166 batting average, 7.02 ERA, outscored by 50 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

