Former Cavs G Dellavedova signs 3-year deal with Melbourne

TOM WITHERS
July 9, 2021 1:20 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — Matthew Dellavedova is taking his game back Down Under.

The former Cavaliers point guard signed a three-year contract Friday with Melbourne United, the defending champion in Australia’s National Basketball League.

Dellavedova, affectionately known as “Delly” to his teammates and fans, had two stints over six seasons with Cleveland, which signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

Dellavedova helped the Cavs win the 2016 NBA title, ending a 52-year championship drought for Cleveland’s pro teams.

The 30-year-old signed as a free agent with the Milwaukee Bucks, but returned to the Cavs in a trade midway through the 2018-19 season.

Dellavedova’s last two seasons were marked by injuries, including a concussion that limited him to just 13 games this past season. Although he was a mentor to young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, the Cavs were not planning to re-sign him as a free agent.

Dellavedova will play in his third Olympics for Australia this summer in Tokyo.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

