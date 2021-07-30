On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Former Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm dies at 85

JAMES ANDERSON
July 30, 2021 11:18 am
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm, who successfully fought to stop the 1976 Winter Olympics from being held in Colorado even though they had been awarded to the state, has died. He was 85.

Lamm passed away late Thursday following complications from a pulmonary embolism suffered this week, his wife, Dottie Lamm, said in a statement issued Friday.

Lamm served three terms as governor from 1975 to 1987. As a state lawmaker, he campaigned against hosting the 1976 games, arguing it would damage the environment and cost the state. The Games were relocated to Innsbruck, Austria.

Lamm also was an unsuccessful candidate for a 1992 Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.

Funeral services were pending, his wife said.

