Former England, Ipswich striker Paul Mariner dies at 68

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 6:13 am
LONDON (AP) — Paul Mariner, the former England striker who played at the World Cup in 1982 and later coached in MLS, has died. He was 68.

Mariner’s death was announced by his family on Saturday. He had been battling brain cancer.

“Paul lived a full life and was fortunate enough to represent a group of fantastic football clubs as well as his country, all of which meant the world to him,” read a family statement, which said Mariner died Friday.

He scored 139 goals in 339 games for Ipswich, helping the club win the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981. His other clubs included Plymouth, Arsenal and Portsmouth.

Mariner scored 13 goals in 35 appearances for England, playing at the European Championship in 1980 and the World Cup two years later.

Mariner finished his playing career in the United States. He was an assistant coach under Steve Nicol at the New England Revolution for several seasons. In 2011, he was appointed director of player development at Toronto FC and later coached the team.

He also managed Plymouth during the 2009-10 season.

In recent years, Mariner had been an analyst for ESPN.

