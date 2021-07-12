Formula One Points Leaders

Through July 11
1. Max Verstappen, 182.
2. Lewis Hamilton, 150.
3. Sergio Perez, 104.
4. Lando Norris, 101.
5. Valtteri Bottas, 92.
6. Charles Leclerc, 62.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 60.
8. Daniel Ricciardo, 40.
9. Pierre Gasly, 39.
10. Sebastian Vettel, 30.
11. Fernando Alonso, 20.
12. Lance Stroll, 14.
13. Esteban Ocon, 12.
14. Yuki Tsunoda, 9.
15. Kimi Raikkonen, 1.
16. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.
17. George Russell, 0.
18. Mick Schumacher, 0.
19. Nikita Mazepin, 0.
20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
