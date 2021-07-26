Formula One Points Leaders

Through July 25
1. Max Verstappen, 185.
2. Lewis Hamilton, 177.
3. Lando Norris, 113.
4. Valtteri Bottas, 108.
5. Sergio Perez, 104.
6. Charles Leclerc, 80.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 68.
8. Daniel Ricciardo, 50.
9. Pierre Gasly, 39.
10. Sebastian Vettel, 30.
11. Fernando Alonso, 26.
12. Lance Stroll, 18.
13. Esteban Ocon, 14.
14. Yuki Tsunoda, 10.
15. Kimi Raikkonen, 1.
16. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.
17. George Russell, 0.
18. Mick Schumacher, 0.
19. Nicholas Latifi, 0.
20. Nikita Mazepin, 0.
