Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Olympic Medalists

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

ROWING

Men’s Single Sculls

GOLD_Stefanos Ntouskos, Greece

SILVER_Kjetil Borch, Norway

BRONZE_Damir Martin, Croatia

Women’s Eight

GOLD_Canada (Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys, Kristen Kit)

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

SILVER_New Zealand (Ella Greenslade, Emma Dyke, Lucy Spoors, Kelsey Bevan, Grace Prendergast, Kerri Gowler, Beth Ross, Jackie Gowler, Caleb Shepherd)

BRONZE_China (Zifeng Wang, Yuwei Wang, Fei Xu, Tian Miao, Min Zhang, Rui Ju, Jingjing Li, Linlin Guo, Dechang Zhang)

Women’s Single Sculls

GOLD_Emma Twigg, New Zealand

SILVER_Hanna Prakatsen, ROC

BRONZE_Magdalena Lobnig, Austria

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171