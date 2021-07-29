Friday’s Olympic Medalists

ROWING
Men’s Single Sculls
GOLD_Stefanos Ntouskos, Greece
SILVER_Kjetil Borch, Norway
BRONZE_Damir Martin, Croatia
Women’s Eight
GOLD_Canada (Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys, Kristen Kit)
SILVER_New Zealand (Ella Greenslade, Emma Dyke, Lucy Spoors, Kelsey Bevan, Grace Prendergast, Kerri Gowler, Beth Ross, Jackie Gowler, Caleb Shepherd)
BRONZE_China (Zifeng Wang, Yuwei Wang, Fei Xu, Tian Miao, Min Zhang, Rui Ju, Jingjing Li, Linlin Guo, Dechang Zhang)
Women’s Single Sculls
GOLD_Emma Twigg, New Zealand
SILVER_Hanna Prakatsen, ROC
BRONZE_Magdalena Lobnig, Austria
